PwC adds four equity partners in Scotland

Clockwise from top left: Shujaat Khan, Gregor Lindsay, Scott Lawson and Martin Cowie

PwC has extended the number of equity partners in Scotland to 34 with two admissions to the partnership bolstered by the relocation of two specialists in energy, and M&A tax advice.

Martin Cowie has relocated from Belfast to Aberdeen to help drive the firm’s energy transition work, and Gregor Lindsay has returned to Glasgow from London to spearhead the firm’s deals tax practice.

They are joined by Shujaat Khan and Scott Lawson, who have been admitted to the partnership, having been directors in the firm in Scotland.

Mr Khan is a financial services audit partner based in Edinburgh. He works nationally across higher risk and complex engagements for large public and private businesses in addition to international clients, listed investment trusts and pension schemes.

Glasgow-based Mr Lawson works in the firm’s consulting practice, where he leads technology-enabled transformational change across Pharma and Life Science clients.