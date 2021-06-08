Main Menu

Office sale

Former RBS offices bought by asset manager

| June 8, 2021
Drummond House

Drummond House (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Royal Bank of Scotland offices at the Gyle in Edinburgh have been sold to Shelborn Asset Management.

London-based Shelborn has acquired Drummond House and The Younger building for an undisclosed price.

The deal lets the NHS continue its occupation of The Younger building until October as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The 18 acre site includes 332,256 sq ft of office space, along with extensive parking provision and further development opportunities.

The buildings are being acquired with vacant possession, offering opportunities to redevelop the space.

Brian Rabinowitz, director at Shelborn, said: “Drummond and Younger are an outstanding opportunity with huge potential – the supply line within the Edinburgh conurbation is low and the demand for space is growing.

“We believe that current market conditions will provide for strong occupier demand and great letting potential.”

Shelborn was represented by Ryden’s Edinburgh office, the NatWest Group was represented by James Thomson and Ollie Barron of Cushman and Wakefield.

, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

The Scores Hotel

The Scores Hotel tees up Wirefox as new owner

The Scores occupies a site close to the first tee One of the world’s mostRead More

Impact-Solutions-Livingston

Testing firm Impact Solutions doubles capacity

New Livingston base A testing and analysis company specialising in plastics and recycling innovation hasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.