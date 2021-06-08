Food allergy firm Libereat raising finance

£1m target

Barry Leaper: mission

Allergen and food safety technology developer LiberEat is raising up to £1 million to enhance its offering to app users and clients in the food sector.

The Aberdeen-based company has already secured the support of partners such as the Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark in its efforts to support the estimated 13 million people in the UK with food allergies and other dietary requirements. It helps them source suitable grocery products, recipes and restaurants.

There are now more than 130,000 food products and 1,500 restaurants featured on the LiberEat platform, including chains such as Pret A Manger, Browns and All Bar One.

Founded in 2016 by Barry Leaper and Louise Cahill, the Libereat team has grown to nine, including recent additions Michelle McClure, former head of brand marketing for Europe at Rover.com, and Andrew Maddox, who was previously head of London for Uber Eats.

LiberEat was named as one of the 10 most exciting tech starts up in the UK, winning the Tech Nation Rising Stars awards for both Scotland and the UK, and was a recent recipient of funding in the Scottish Edge competition.

The finance it is raising will be used to grow its app user base further and accelerate roll out of its technology to address allergen errors for food production and restaurant chain clients.

LiberEat will feature at EIE 2021 in Edinburgh, an event that connects investors with high-growth, technology-focused ventures. One of the event’s sponsors, accountancy firm Chiene + Tait, has also previously worked with LiberEat to establish its EMI employee share scheme.

Mr Leaper, managing director, said: “LiberEat is on a mission to make life easier and safer for everyone with dietary requirements and reduce potentially harmful food allergy incidents.

“This current funding round comes at a key stage in our development to help us continue increasing our UK-wide app user base and further innovating our unique offering to help food service and food production clients ensure the highest level of accuracy when listing allergen details in products.”

Shona Fraser, partner at Chiene + Tait’s Inverness office, said: “LiberEat is a great example of an innovative and future-facing Aberdeen business.

“Targeting a UK-wide market, the business has excellent growth potential and is building a great team to achieve success. EIE 2021 is set to provide LiberEat with an ideal platform to connect with investors and further develop their business.”