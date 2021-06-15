First grain distillery planned for Scottish Borders

£46m plan

How it will look: Jackson Distillery

Plans have been unveiled for the first grain distillery in the Scottish Borders.

Proposals have been submitted by Jackson Distillers for the £46 million St Boswells Distillery at Charlesfield Industrial Estate.

The distillery will produce 20 million litres of pure alcohol per year meeting growing demand for grain whisky for Scotch Whisky blending and a Scottish grain neutral spirit for gin and vodka.

Jackson Distillers is working with Noble & Company to secure funding to enable construction to begin.

Trevor Jackson, founder & CEO of Jackson Distillers, said: “We are excited to bring forward this transformational opportunity for the Scottish Borders.

“The project will create 20 permanent high-value jobs and a further 200 jobs through the construction stage whilst providing a crucial ongoing contribution to the local rural economy.

“The Distillery will play its part in helping Scotland meet its climate change ambitions, sending zero waste to landfill with sustainability at the forefront of its production practices.”

The facility will add value to locally grown cereals using up to date distilling technology, adding to the circular economy, reducing carbon emissions and maximising recycling with zero waste to landfill.

The site is uniquely positioned to take high-quality local cereals from the Tweed valley and process them efficiently and sustainably into spirit using renewable energy. The cereals journey will be tracked from seedbed to still and beyond so that customers can be confident of the provenance of the spirit.

The cereals, once spent, will be passed to the adjacent anaerobic digestion plant, where it will be converted into energy with the remaining material (digestate) being used as soil conditioner for the crops. Process water will come from an on-site bore-hole and will be efficiently recycled to minimise the use of natural resources in production.

Mr Jackson has formed a leadership team with decades of experience in the whisky industry.

Jackson Distillers is working with Michael Laird Architects, principal contractor Frilli s.r.l., Colorado Group and environmental consultants Mabbett to deliver the project. The distillery building aims to be an exemplar of sustainable industrial use and to enhance the surrounding built environment.

The planning application is expected to be determined by the Scottish Borders Council in July.