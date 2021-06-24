Main Menu

Growing concern

Firms ‘not doing enough’ to tackle climate change

| June 24, 2021
British Steel

More employees want firmer action on pollution

A growing number of employees think businesses are not doing enough to tackle climate change, according to a new survey.

It found that 55% want companies to do more, up from 45% in 2019, and offering a stark warning ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The survey of 1,000 people last week by the personal behaviour app Pawprint revealed that only 14% believe UK business actions are adequate.

Younger females were the most scathing about a lack of business action with 63% of 18 to 24-year-olds claiming that UK businesses “simply aren’t doing enough”.

Almost a third (30%) of millennials would consider changing jobs if their current employer was not doing enough for sustainability, while 33% of all ages of employees working in travel and tourism would also consider changing jobs based on their employers climate action..

Overall, 59% of employees say it is important or very important that their employer has a strategy for tackling climate change. Amongst Gen Z, this number rises to a staggering 71%.

Employees questioned feel differently across different industries with 70% of employees in the public sector believing it’s important that their employer has a strategy for tackling climate change. The public sector ranked highest across the nine industries looked at, with professional services and construction tying for second and third at 65%. 

Newsletter

When questioned about how they would rate their own employer in terms of sustainability, only 13% of employees said very good while a further 24% said good.

That leaves 65% of employees who either don’t believe their employer is doing enough or are sitting on the fence. 

Christian Arno, Pawprint founder, said: “This survey highlights the growing need for workplaces to demonstrate their commitment to this too, especially if they are to attract and retain future generations of talent.”

, News, Environment, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

CO2 and carbon

Work begins on first carbon capture plant in Scotland

The plant will dial down carbon emissions UK company Storegga and Canadian firm Carbon Engineering haveRead More

St James interior

St James ready to steal Glasgow’s retail crown

Ready to welcome shoppers, first images of interior St James Quarter, which promises to transformRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.