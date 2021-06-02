Ferrero buys Jammie Dodgers maker Burton’s Biscuits

£360m deal

Snapped up: Burton’s makes well known brands

Jammie Dodgers manufacturer Burton’s Biscuits which employs about 2,000 staff across six UK factories, has been acquired by a Belgian subsidiary of Ferrero, the Italian food group.

Ferrero’s businesses include Kinder Surprise, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher hazelnut truffles.

It said its subsidiary has “entered into a definitive agreement” to acquire Burton’s from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which has owned the company since 2013. The deal is for a reported £360m.

The biscuit maker, which also makes Wagon Wheels and Maryland Cookies, generated more than £275 million in sales last year.

Ferrero said it will take control of Burton’s production sites in Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston, Llantarnam and the Isle of Arran.

Nick Field, chief executive at Burton’s, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Ferrero-related company, and look forward to bringing together the businesses’ complementary brand portfolios, high-quality capabilities, management talents and highly skilled workforces, which offer a compelling strategic rationale and an exciting future for Burton’s.”

A spokesperson for Ferrero said: “There are no plans to change staffing levels at this point. Our primary intention is to invest in the acquired business, capitalise on exciting new growth opportunities for Burton’s Biscuits and make the integration process as seamless as possible, and this only after all regulatory approvals are obtained.”

It is the latest move in a raft of recent acquisitions, coming less than a year after it bought Fox’s Biscuits for £246 million from 2 Sisters Food Group.

The Italian food group also owns chocolate business Thorntons, which now operates online and sells through grocery stores after shutting all 61 stores for good during the latest lockdown.

The Burton’s deal will see a merger between Burton’s Biscuits, based in St Albans, and its rival, Fox’s. The combined group will be the third largest biscuit maker in the UK, according to analysts at Euromonitor, behind Pladis, the owner of McVitie’s which is closing its factory in Glasgow.