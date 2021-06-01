DWF cuts office space by half in home working move

Firm downsizes

New home: The Sentinel

More evidence has emerged of firms downsizing their office requirements – and reducing costs – after DWF cut its floorspace in Glasgow by half.

The provider of legal and business services is moving staff from 110 Queen Street to the eighth floor of The Sentinel.

The relocation follows feedback from the overwhelming majority of the staff who said that following changes to working arrangements during the pandemic they would like to spend between two to three days a week in an office.

The firm has been conducting a global review of of its office design and leases and has taken steps to dispose of surplus property in certain markets.

Property agents are predicting more firms choosing to relocate from older premises with space restrictions to modern facilities with better ventilation and more space allocated per employee. There is also an expectation that the overall space requirement for some firms will be smaller to match lower numbers wanting to work from offices.

Paul Pignatelli, Glasgow office managing partner at DWF, said, “The pandemic has unsurprisingly led to more people working from home than ever before.

“As a result we have been able to reduce our square foot space by half and begin designing our new office environment that caters for a new way of working.

“It is a genuinely exciting opportunity to move into a newer, fitter-for purpose environment embracing some of the newer habits that have been formed over the last twelve months.”

Matthew Doughty, COO, added: “Like any sensible business, in late 2020 we began actively reviewing our real estate portfolio around the world to make sure that we had the right office space for our business needs.

“With the majority of our people currently working from home, and given our expectations of an increase in agile working in the future, we took the opportunity to begin redesigning some of our offices, renegotiating leases and marketing some of our surplus property in certain markets, to ensure that our office space fits our future requirements.”

While the new Glasgow office is fitted-out, the team will be based at 9 George Square.

Savills advised DWF on the move to The Sentinel which is owned by Ardstone Capital.