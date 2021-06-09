Dundee University in new China partnership

Institute created

Dundee has built strong links with Central South University, above

Dundee University has launched a joint education institute in China that is expected to develop collaboration on research and learning.

The Dundee International Institute of Central South University (DIICSU) builds on an existing relationship between the School of Science and Engineering and one of China’s top universities.

It is expected that 300 students per academic year will be enrolled at the DIICSU, spending all four years in China studying mathematics, civil engineering, mechanical engineering and computing science.

Students will be taught by staff from both universities, with the first intake in September 2022.

Wendy Alexander, vice-principal (international) at Dundee, said the agreement is “hugely significant for the University of Dundee and marks our commitment to collaborating with the world’s leading academic institutions.”

She added: “Working with such an esteemed partner will be mutually beneficial, allowing us to share knowledge and provide our students with an unparalleled learning experience.

“Both of our universities have world-class reputations for our excellence in engineering and science and are research intensive institutions. I am excited about the possibilities that this new partnership promises and look forward to welcoming our new students to the DIICSU.”

The University of Dundee already has strong links within China, with this latest agreement making it the only Scottish institution with three Chinese Government-approved Joint Educational Programmes/Institutes (JEP/I) with three Double First Class Universities.

In 2019, Dundee opened a joint research centre as part of a JEP with North Eastern University, following on from the University’s long-term partnership with Wuhan University.

Central South University is regarded as one of China’s most distinguished seats of learning, having been selected as a Class A university under China’s World-Class Universities Initiative in September 2017.

Situated in the city of Changsha, in the province of Hunan, CSU was ranked 101th-150th in 2020 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities and 44th in THE’s Asia University Rankings 2021.

Ms Alexander added, “To be the first Scottish university to partner with three of China’s leading universities through a regulated joint partnership with approval from the Ministry of Education is a tremendous honour and testament to the University of Dundee’s international reputation for teaching and research.

“The Dundee International Institute of Central South University opens up the potential for exciting new research collaborations, while our students will benefit from dynamic and joint teaching programmes that will be among the best in their field.”