Downes joins Zumo as non-executive director

Financial services

Zumo, the Scottish crypto wallet and payment platform, has appointed Andy Downes as non-executive director. Mr Downes (pictured) has brought game-changing payment solutions to the market and has decades of experience in banking and fintech.

His career began at Royal Bank of Scotland and he has held executive positions at multiple European banks, global software companies and, most recently, the fintech industry including major players such as FIS, Raphaels Bank and Optal Financial.

He also created and built his own coaching business.

Mr Downes’ background and pedigree will be particularly valuable during the rollout of ZumoKit, a Zumo B2B proposition.

He said: “Crypto is going to fundamentally change the financial services industry over the next decade. One of the initial challenges to achieving this is normalising its purpose for everyday use.

“With Zumo’s current proposition and future roadmap, not only will this be possible but we will also deliver the major benefits of crypto such as decentralisation and the delivery of instant, more cost-effective financial services.”