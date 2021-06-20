Main Menu

Accountancy

Deloitte promotes nine to partner and director

| June 21, 2021

Deloitte has announced nine partner and director appointments in Scotland.

Lesley Smillie (pictured) and Stephen Pratt become partners in Edinburgh and Michael Caullay has been promoted to partner in Glasgow.

New directors in Edinburgh are Nikola Doig and Alan McClements, while Alison Sheridan and Thuy Vo take up the same position in Glasgow, and Kat Innes and Bradley Watts in Aberdeen.

The promotions increase Deloitte’s female representation at partner level in Scotland to 23% and director level to 35%.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Murray returns to Shepherd and Wedderburn as partner

Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed Euan Murray as a partner in its construction and infrastructureRead More

Davidson-Chalmers-Stewar

Latest hires and promotions in the legal sector

Clockwise from left:  Lisa Kitson, Lizzy Enayati, Craig Jackson, and Steven McAllister Commercial law firmRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.