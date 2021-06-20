Deloitte promotes nine to partner and director

Accountancy

Deloitte has announced nine partner and director appointments in Scotland.

Lesley Smillie (pictured) and Stephen Pratt become partners in Edinburgh and Michael Caullay has been promoted to partner in Glasgow.

New directors in Edinburgh are Nikola Doig and Alan McClements, while Alison Sheridan and Thuy Vo take up the same position in Glasgow, and Kat Innes and Bradley Watts in Aberdeen.

The promotions increase Deloitte’s female representation at partner level in Scotland to 23% and director level to 35%.