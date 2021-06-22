Corendon to launch direct Glasgow-Turkey flights

Airline debut

Twice-weekly flights next year

Corendon Airlines will make its debut in Scotland at Glasgow Airport next year with direct flights to Turkey.

It will connect Scottish holidaymakers with popular hotspots Antalya and Dalaman twice weekly from next April.

The new services will be operated by a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Matt Hazelwood, group commercial director for AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “The new flights to Antalya offer more choice to reach resorts such as Alanya, Side or Belek, while Dalaman opens up renowned resorts such as Marmaris or the picture postcard resort of Oludeniz.”

The new agreement will provide close to 50,000 seats between Scotland and Turkey for 2022.

Mine Aslan, Commercial Director at Corendon Airlines, said: “We have continued to see demand increasing to Antalya and Dalaman from the UK despite the current challenges faced by our industry.

“There are many British customers who own properties in Turkey and are looking to stay longer than a typical seven or 14-night holiday. Our new schedule will now cater for this increasing demand.”