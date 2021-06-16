Convenience store operator Margiotta expands

Opening in Gullane

Margiotta is expanding

Edinburgh’s largest family-run convenience store operator is opening a store in Gullane which will create 15 jobs.

Husband-and-wife team Franco and Audrey Margiotta have purchased the premises for £330,000 and spent £250,000 on the fitout following bank support backed by £150,000 from their own resources.

The owners say the store will support East Lothian suppliers, including flour producer Mungoswells Malt & Milling, potato supplier Luffness Mains Farm and organic fruit and vegetable growers Phantassie.

Franco Margiotta, managing director, said: “As we have grown over the years, we have continued to strive to offer a personal and local offering to the communities we serve.

“We’re excited to get to know our customers in Gullane and to build relationships with a new network of local suppliers in this next stage of Margiotta’s journey.”

The family opened their first store on Marchmont Road, Edinburgh, in the early 1970s and now have a portfolio of eight stores – seven of which are in the capital. Margiotta’s new Gullane store will become its ninth outlet.