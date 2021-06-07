Commsworld launches share ownership for staff

Employee scheme

Steve Langmead: options

Commsworld, the UK’s largest independent network provider, has launched a share ownership scheme for all staff.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company has set up an enterprise management incentive (EMI) scheme which gives employees the right to acquire share options from a pool set aside by the company.

Steve Langmead, chief executive, said: “When we were looking at our options for the future, we wanted our people to be able to benefit from our success.

“The EMI scheme was the ideal way forward for us, and we hope that all our staff will take advantage of it as the company goes from strength to strength.”

Commsworld has recruited 12 on the back of its continued growth and success in the UK over the past 12 months.

All the hires have proven track records in their specialist areas and will add to Commsworld’s pool of talent.