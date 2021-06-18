ClearSky Logic takes stake in valuation firm Unlisted

New partnership

Phil Telfer: ‘potential’

Technology consultancy ClearSky Logic has invested close to £250,000 for a stake in Glasgow-based AI-driven valuation firm Unlisted.

The deal that will value Unlisted at £4 million and will see Edinburgh-based ClearSky Logic work closely with unlisted’s founder Dr Amandeep Sahota and chief technology officer Rob Lee to increase functionality.

Unlisted grew out of a project at the University of Strathclyde and provides instant valuations for private companies using artificial intelligence.

The agreement comes alongside strong momentum for Unlisted as it seeks to extend its network. The company is in talks with a number of potential investment partners who will help drive the platform forward.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr Lee, formerly of JP Morgan, said: “Anyone who’s worked for private companies knows that a lot more can be achieved through partnerships than through striving alone.”

ClearSky Logic was founded in 2018 by Phil Telfer and Darren Auld whose aim is to provide tech solutions to companies to transform their business.

He added: “Working with Unlisted fits very much into our strategy of identifying those companies with the most potential and a strong need to effectively leverage a bespoke technical solution.”