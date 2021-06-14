Clark launches tech-focused PR operation

Public relations

Left to right: Kirsten Paul; Paul Atkinson, Lesley Brydon and Angela Hughes, deputy managing director

PR agency Clark has launched a technology-focused arm as it aims to capitalise on growth in the sector.

Clark.tech will be headed up by associate director Kirsten Paul who joined the agency three years ago from a global tech background.

The agency has added six technology clients to its portfolio this year.

Lesley Brydon, founder and managing director of Clark, said: “Since Clark launched in 2012, the technology scene in Scotland has erupted.

“We don’t see the Scottish tech sector slowing any time soon.”

Clarktech is the latest PR agency to push into the technology and digital sector which is also a focus for Edinburgh-based Hot Tin Roof and independent operator Nick Freer.

Ms Paul said: “The ambitions of the tech sector in Scotland are endless – as is the talent that exists here.

“With milestones like the Logan Review and hotly anticipated AI Strategy for Scotland yet to fully take hold, now is the time for organisations in the tech sector to shout about their ambitions and strengths.”

Technology investor Paul Atkinson joined the board in January 2020.