Cinch agrees SPFL’s largest sponsorship package

Five-year contract

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Robert Bridge, left, with Neil Doncaster

Cinch, the online used car marketplace, has agreed a five-year deal to become the new title sponsor of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

No figures were mentioned but the SPFL say it is the largest title sponsorship deal in its history, running until season 2025/26 season and spanning all four divisions.

Scotland’s professional football leagues will be known as the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2. Cinch will also become the league’s official car partner.

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs, and for Scottish football as a whole. Our discussions with cinch have been extremely positive and the duration of the sponsorship agreement demonstrates their long-term commitment to Scottish football.

“Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era. It’s a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world.

“It’s an exciting time for the Scottish game and I look forward to building on this new partnership as we continue to showcase Scottish football and maximise its exposure to a global audience.”

Robert Bridge, cinch chief customer officer, said: “We are delighted to support the SPFL. Scottish football has a UK audience of over 20 million but more importantly, it is the heartbeat of the Scottish community.”

