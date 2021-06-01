Chance to shine as Scots include 17 uncapped players

Summer squad named

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Mix: Mike Blair (pic: SNS Group).

Scotland have named 17 uncapped players in a 37-man squad for their upcoming summer fixtures.

Interim head coach Mike Blair will oversee a group captained by Edinburgh Rugby’s Jamie Ritchie for games against England A, Romania and Georgia.

With eight Scottish players unavailable following their selection for the British & Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa, the squad combines youth and experience and provides an opportunity for players to stake a claim for the Rugby World Cup in two years’ time.

The full group will convene on Tuesday 15 June to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday 27 June, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays, 10 & 17 July respectively.

Of the uncapped contingent Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel (both Edinburgh Rugby) Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson, (all Glasgow Warriors) Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) and Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) have previously spent time in the Scotland set-up.

For others, namely Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald, Cole Forbes (all Glasgow Warriors), Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby), Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) and Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) call-ups will represent their first taste of a senior international camp.

The squad retains experienced players, with no fewer than 20 previously representing Scotland. Six players – Blair Kinghorn, Matt Scott, Adam Hastings, Scott Cummings, Simon Berghan and Jamie Ritchie – have earned at least 20 caps to date.

Blair said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.

“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”

Scotland squad

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) – Uncapped, Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints) – Uncapped, Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) – Uncapped, Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 31 caps, Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby) – 18 caps, Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) – 14 caps, David Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps, Alex Craig (Gloucester Rugby) – 2 caps, Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped, Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps, Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors – 13 caps, Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) – Uncapped, Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights) – Uncapped, Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped, Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps, Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) CAPTAIN – 27 caps, Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) – Uncapped, Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 12 caps, Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps, George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps.

Backs

Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped, Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps, George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps, Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) – 4 caps, Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 25 caps, James Lang (Harlequins) – 6 caps, Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers) – 39 caps, Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped, Scott Steele (London Irish) – 4 caps, Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap, Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped, Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped.