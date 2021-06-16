Celtic face tough test against Danes Midtjylland

Euro draws

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Link: Erik Sviatchenko (pic: SNS Group).

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge will be against Danish side Midtjylland in the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Glasgow side were paired with the Superliga runners-up in today’s draw, with the first leg at Parkhead on 20/21 July. The second leg will take place the following midweek.

Midtjylland are captained by former Celtic player Erik Sviatchenko, who has been linked with a return to the Hoops three years after leaving the club.

They finished just two points behind Brondby in the league last season and reached the group stages of the Champions League last term, finishing bottom of a section that included Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta.

Celtic were seeded for the draw and could have been paired with Galatasaray or Rapid Vienna. If they progress, they would still have two rounds before reaching the group stage.

Defeat would mean a place in the Europa League third qualifying round against either Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus or the Czech Republic’s Jablonec.

Scottish champions Rangers enter the draw as seeds on 19 July in the third qualifying round.

The Ibrox outfit defeated Midtjylland in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in 2019.

In the Europa Conference League, Aberdeen will face BK Hacken of Sweden and Hibs will take on Mons Calpe of Gibraltar or Andorra’s FC Santa Coloma. Both will be at home in the second qualifying round on July 22, with the return leg a week later.