Celtic appoint Postecoglou as new manager

12-month rolling contract

Delighted: Dominic McKay (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic’s search for a new manager has finally ended with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

The former boss of the Australia national team has replaced Neil Lennon, who left in February, on a 12-month rolling contract.

Celtic turned to the 55-year-old after Eddie Howe rejected the chance to move to Parkhead.

Postecoglou joins from Yokohama F Marinos, where he has won the J League title. As head coach of Australia, he lifted the Asian Cup in 2015 and also managed the Socceroos at the World Cup in 2014 in Brazil and led them to qualification in 2018 in Russia.

Celtic described their new manager as a “modern, progressive coach with exciting, attacking football as his philosophy”.

Postecoglou said: “Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul.

“I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate. We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.”

Incoming Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay added: “In all our discussions, I have been hugely impressed by Ange and his aligned vision to work with me to develop and evolve the club, focused on bringing back sustained success.

“He is someone I believe has the coaching and managerial credentials to be a real success at Celtic and we are already working closely together on our plans for the season and seasons ahead.”

Postecoglou’s first game in charge will be a Champions League second qualifying round tie next month.