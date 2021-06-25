Carswell makes switch from EY to DIT in Scotland

Trade

Clare Carswell: six years at EY

Clare Carswell has left Ernst & Young to take up a role with the UK government.

She has been appointed sector lead for finance, business and professional services at the Department for International Trade in Scotland.

Ms Carswell spent six years at EY and a year on secondment to Scottish Financial Enterprise.

“I’m looking forward to renewing relationships, expanding my network and working closely with industry stakeholders across the public and private sector as we look to boost exports and investment activity in Scotland,” she said.