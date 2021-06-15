Boohoo to reopen one Debenhams store

Brands demand

One Debenhams store will reopen

Boohoo Group is to bring the Debenhams brand back to the high street by opening one store to help it secure deals with major beauty brands who insist there is a physical presence.

The online fashion retailer shut all 130 stores after acquiring the Debenhams brand and website from the liquidator at the start of the year for £55m.

Boohoo has relaunched the Debenhams.com website with a range of hitherto high street stalwarts such as Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins and Burtons

It also carries beauty brands such as Elizabeth Arden, Calvin Klein and Chloe, however many, such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, Estee Lauder, Clarins and Clinique, are missing.

As such the group has confirmed it is in negotiations to open “one store only” outside of London but stressed there were no plans to open further physical stores beyond that.

Before its collapse Debenhams had six million beauty shoppers and 1.4 million Beauty Club members.

When it acquired the Debenhams brand, Boohoo said it was planning to create a leading department store online selling its own brands, as well of those from third parties, in the verticals of fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle.

The beauty market has boomed during the pandemic and retailers such as Next and Harrods are pursuing strategies to open stores dedicated to the sector.

Next has already acquired space in former Debenhams stores in Birmingham, Glasgow Silverburn, Leicester, Reading and Croydon to convert into its The Beauty Hall from Next concept.

Boohoo recorded another surge in online sales, beating consensus forecasts with a 32% rise in first quarter sales and making £486.1 million in the three months to 31 May.

Sales have almost doubled over the past two years, helped by the rapid shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

