BNP Paribas moves to 177 Bothwell Street

Glassgow: 177 Bothwell Street will be Glasgow’s biggest office block

BNP Paribas, one of the world’s largest banking groups, is moving its Glasgow operations to the biggest single office building in the city.

The firm will relocate more than 200 staff into the 20,624 sq ft first floor of HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street which is due to be completed at the end of this year.

The letting is believed to have set a lower headline rent for the city, but the landlord says occupiers will benefit from lower overall operational costs thanks to its energy efficiency and a comparably lower service charge achieved through the building’s economies of scale.

Virgin Money has pre-let half of the building for its new headquarters, while HFD Group’s serviced offices business will operate from two floors.

The addition of BNP Paribas means there are now just three full floors available.

The building was recently announced as the first Scottish property to commit to achieving the new SmartScore accreditation for smart buildings.

It will feature a rooftop terrace and running track, 318 cycle spaces, electric vehicle charging points, and non-contact technology.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “It is fitting that the build will complete just in time for COP26 arriving in Glasgow, with our occupiers able to demonstrate their comment to minimising their impact on the environment by selecting net-zero carbon office space.”

Gary Cameron, head of Scotland at BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “As we exit the pandemic and return to the office, we must embrace new ways of working.

“The move re-affirms the group’s commitment to Glasgow and this best-in-class asset is aligned with our plans for the next chapter of BNP Paribas in Scotland.”

Knight Frank and CBRE, 177 Bothwell Street’s joint agents, represented HFD Property Group with BNP Paribas Real Estate representing BNP Paribas.