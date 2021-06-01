Blow for Clarke as Fleck tests positive for COVID-19

Main Menu

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | June 1, 2021

Scotland striker John Fleck is set to miss country’s Euro 2020 warm-up matches after testing positive for COVID-19 in Spain.

Steve Clarke and his players flew out to the Costa Blanca four days ago to prepare for their first major finals since 1998.

Sheffield United star Fleck tested positive at the squad’s La Finca training base and is now self-isolating. The rest of the 26-man squad has been retested today with no further positive tests recorded.

A friendly with the Netherlands is scheduled to take place in Portugal tomorrow, with another against Luxembourg on Sunday.

The Scottish FA released a statement saying: “John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Scotland national team basecamp in La Finca.

“As a result, he will self-isolate as per Spanish Government guidelines and therefore not fly to Portugal for tomorrow’s match against Netherlands.

“The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today.”

The Scots kick-off off their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday, 14 June.

