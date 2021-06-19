Bercow defects to Labour with savage attack on PM

John Bercow: prefers Labour’s values

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has announced has defected to the Labour party and became the latest Westminster source to launch a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

Mr Bercow, an ex-Tory MP, said he had joined Labour a few weeks ago because he is motivated by the party’s values.

In a no-holds-barred interview in the Observer he accuses the Conservative party of being reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

He also accused the PM of having no interest in anybody but himself, despite his so-called “levelling-up” agenda.

“He is a successful campaigner but a lousy governor,” he told the paper. “I don’t think he has any vision of a more equitable society, any thirst for social mobility or any passion to better the lot of people less fortunate than he is.”

He added: “I think increasingly people are sick of lies, sick of empty slogans, sick of a failure to deliver.”

Mr Bercow’s comments are the latest from within the party to criticise the party following the series of allegations made by former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings.

Regarding Labour, Mr Bercow says is “motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand.”

Mr Bercow, 58, who had represented Buckingham constituency, stepped down from the speaker role in October 2019 after ten years in the role, but was not granted a peerage in what was seen as a snub by the Conservative party.

His decision has also reopened the row over his alleged pro-Remain EU prejudice in overseeing debate in the Commons chamber.

He was the subject of intense anger from Brexit-supporting MPs who believed a series of rulings he made during his time as speaker favoured remain-supporting MPs.

He has also been accused of bullying by Commons clerks, which he has denied.