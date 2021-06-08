Bells’ Scotch pies now on the menu at M&S

Landmark deal

By Paul Kiddie, news reporter |

Favourite: Scotch pie.

Bells’ Scotch pies are now on the menu at Marks & Spencer for the first time following a landmark agreement.

The Lanarkshire-based firm has signed a deal which will see its pies stocked in 61 M&S food halls throughout Scotland.

Ronnie Miles, managing director at Bells Food Group, said: “Bringing our best-selling Scotch pies to Marks & Spencer is a milestone for us and has topped off our 90th anniversary year.

“Marks & Spencer is a favourite with Scottish families, much like our pies. We know that our customers will be thrilled to see them on the shelves.”

Based in Shotts, Bells Food Group is a third-generation family business established in 1931 employing over 200 people across three sites.

The move marks a further expansion of the brands being offered by Marks & Spencer.

The company has recently focused on broadening its retail operation and after introducing the likes of Ghost, Finery and Nobody’s Child, it launched its first ‘Brands at M&S’ initiative which brought Joules, Phase Eight and Hobbs online for customers.