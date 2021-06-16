Alexander Dennis shares biggest electric bus order

Work for Falkirk

The order includes single deckers

Scottish bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis will share work on the UK’s biggest ever order for electric buses.

The deal with Transport for London operator RATP Dev involves 195 single and double deck vehicles.

ADL will manufacture and build the bodywork of the buses at its factories in Falkirk and Scarborough.

The order is a key objective of the London Mayor’s plan to have all TfL buses operating with zero emissions by 2037.

Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of independent bus manufacturer NFI Group, will partner BYD, a global producer of batteries.

The record order comes as the partnership goes from strength to strength, just five years after it was launched.

In London alone, more than 400 BYD ADL electric buses have cumulatively covered over 20 million zero-emission miles.

Paul Davies, ADL president & managing director, said: “RATP Dev London’s record order is a resounding vote of confidence in our British-built electric buses and ADL’s proven ability to tailor these to authorities and operators’ requirements.

“These buses will build on our pioneering work in support of Transport for London’s Bus Safety Standard with a focus on safety for drivers, passengers and other road users.”