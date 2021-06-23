Airport to build solar farm in carbon emission plan

Scottish first

Solar farm will be a first for Scotland

An eleven-acre solar farm will be constructed at Edinburgh Airport as part of its Greater Good sustainability strategy.

The solar farm, the first of its kind at a Scottish airport, will provide 26% of the airport’s energy needs and construction is due to begin this year.

It should be operational next summer and has been supported by Scottish Government funding of £2 million.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive, said: “We have to carefully consider our impact on the environment and act accordingly. Our operations are already carbon neutral and while we are proud of that, we know there is more to do for the greater good of Scotland.

“For an island economy, travel is an important reality and we need to have a sensible conversation about how to balance the desire and need to travel – whether to see family or do business – in the wake of the pandemic and making our industry cleaner and greener. It’s a challenge for all sectors but particularly for ours.

“A sustainable future is what we all want and in the year that COP26 comes to Scotland we all have a duty to set out our plans to tackle emissions. We’re excited to get started on that path with the ambitious actions and targets set out in Greater Good.

The farm will skirt the airfield

“We are excited to be the UK’s first airport to construct a solar farm on an airfield. Some may doubt the power of sun in Scotland, but our solar farm will deliver around 26% of our energy needs and allow us to deliver energy back into the grid when we produce more than we need.

“This project illustrates our commitment to making environmental improvements and is something passengers will actually be able to see as they arrive or depart.

“We want to be a leading voice and advocate for a new and improved approach.

“We will continue to identify opportunities to help us move towards our goals because we know Greater Good will evolve with the climate landscape.”

Scottish Government Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey said the solar farm illustrates how Government and the aviation industry can work together to help achieve Scotland’s climate change targets.

“Together, we can look to create a future in which we enjoy the social and economic benefits of air travel without having an impact on the environment,” he said.

Manchester setback

Responding to the announcement that easyJet has cancelled its planned route to Manchester because of Scottish Government restrictions, Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “This is hugely disappointing news from easyJet.

“Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is currently not permitted, the airline is no longer able to operate its planned new route from Aberdeen to Manchester.

“We can’t continue like this and urgently need help and a plan that sets out how we can work towards the safe restart of travel.”

The route was scheduled to start on 9 July and operate four times a week.