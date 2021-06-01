AAB plots £50m revenue after Hardie Caldwell deal

Accountants merge

Partners: Angus McCuaig and Graeme Allan

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) is aiming to create a £50 million turnover business after acquiring Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell.

The two practices, which have worked together over three decades as part of the UK-wide Accelerate association of accounting firms, reported a combined turnover last year of £30 million and hope to achieve the new target by 2025.

There will be further additions to the payroll of more than 330 which includes more than 80 in the central belt.

Hardie Caldwell will be re-branded as AAB with immediate effect.

The three Hardie Caldwell partners, Angus McCuaig, Douglas Emery and Pauline McGarry, become partners. Mr McCuaig, currently managing partner of Hardie Caldwell, assumes the role of AAB’s managing partner in Glasgow, having been appointed to the board.

Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB, said: “The merger provides AAB with a greater geographical footprint and gives us a key presence in Glasgow which will help us realise our growth strategy to 2025 and beyond.

“This is an extremely important milestone for the group.”

Mr McCuaig added: “We have a long history of working in partnership with AAB and look forward to moving this on to the next level through the merger of the two firms.”