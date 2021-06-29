£50m logistics park plan for former Devro site

Appllication submitted

Planning application submitted for Belgrave Logistics Park

Plans have been unveiled to turn the site of a former Devro meat casings factory in Lanarkshire into a £50 million logistics park.

Knight Property Group has submitted a full planning application to South Lanarkshire Council for the site in Bellshill.

The site, which will be branded as Belgrave Logistics Park, was acquired by Knight in February and is currently undergoing demolition and clearance works.

Knight’s submission for the 14-acre site, which will be developed on a speculative basis, includes plans for five high-quality logistics units of 28,940 sq ft, 18,940 sq ft, 33,945 sq ft, 47,940 sq ft and 125,665 sq ft..

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group said: “We firmly believe the delivery of high quality logistics warehousing to the Scottish market will be well received and even more so given the location and multi access points to the motorway and road network that are accessible within minutes.”

Construction work should start later this year and the first units will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Alan Gilkison, partner at Ryden, which is acting as agent, added: “Knight has a strong track record of developing and delivering versatile and well-designed industrial and logistics units.

“Given the prime location and excellent connectivity, we anticipate positive demand from discerning logistics businesses. Belgrave Logistics Park is certain to be well-received.”