£500m ‘integrated’ housing scheme backed

Perth West plan

The scheme will be a first for Scotland

A £500 million plan for 1,500 homes has been approved by Perth & Kinross Council.

The Perth West development will be the first in Scotland using an integrated approach to logistics, energy, transport and housing – all based on sustainable technologies.

The John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, which submitted a full planning application last May, had previously described the project as the ‘largest carbon-neutral development’ in Scotland.

Plans for a national innovation business park, leisure and educational provision supported by a smart energy grid are also included.

The residential section of the development will employ a Designing Streets approach to boosting public transport. Three neighbourhood centres, connected by a pedestrian and cycle-friendly street network in each neighbourhood will offer local facilities and bus connections.

The development will be delivered in phases from 2022 onwards.

Murray Lyle, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, confirmed the planning committee’s approval and said: “Perth West is one of three strategic projects identified in the council’s 2019 Local Development Plan.”

The project is supported by £5m of Tay Cities Deal funding.

