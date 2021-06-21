21 Scots on shortlist for entrepreneurial honours

Entrepreneur of the Year

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mike Timmins: ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’

Twenty-one Scottish businesses have been announced as regional finalists for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021.

Regional winners will progress to UK judging in October, with the announcement of the Entrepreneur Of The Year UK winner in November.

The UK winner will then represent the UK at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2022, which recognises inspiring entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries.

EY’s Mike Timmins said: “Entrepreneur Of The Year UK celebrates ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’ who are making a positive impact on the economy through their remarkable resilience and innovative spirit.”

Scotland’s finalists are:

Dave Acton and James Gregg, CEO and COO, Motive Offshore Group – Banff

Ray Milne and Lewis Sim, Operations Director and Managing Director, Legasea – Westhill

Nick Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Zumo – Edinburgh

Peter Badger, CEO, Clevermed – Edinburgh

Ali Stewart and Assean Sheikh, CEO and Co-Founder, Flavourly – Edinburgh

Neil MacDonald, Managing Director, Forecast Data Services – Edinburgh

Amy Williams, CEO, Good-Loop – Edinburgh

Myles Stephenson, Founder & CEO. Modulr Holdings – Edinburgh

Volodymyr Levykin, CEO, Skyrora – Edinburgh

Graeme Carling and Leanne Carling, CEO and Mergers & Acquisitions Director, United Capital Investments – Edinburgh

Grant Fraser, CEO, Digitonic – Glasgow

Colin Kennedy, CEO, ICS Learn – Glasgow

Neil Nicolson, CEO, Systal Technology Solutions – Glasgow

Laura Davidson and Craig Davidson, Director and Director, Tag Digital – Glasgow

Jo-Anne Halliday, CEO, Talking Medicines – Glasgow

John Devlin, CEO & Co-Founder, Ascensos – Motherwell

Mark Scott and Tony Ottley, CEO & Founder and COO, Bella & Duke – Blairgowrie

Chris Walker, Managing Director & Founder, Muirhall Energy – Carnwath

Craig MacCallum, CEO, Developing IT – Stirling

Michael Rolland, Managing Director, The Paint Shed – Stirling

Brigitte Read, CEO, Snag Group – Livingston