Entrepreneur of the Year

21 Scots on shortlist for entrepreneurial honours

By a Daily Business reporter | June 14, 2021

Mike Timmins: ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’

Twenty-one Scottish businesses have been announced as regional finalists for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021.

Regional winners will progress to UK judging in October, with the announcement of the Entrepreneur Of The Year UK winner in November.

The UK winner will then represent the UK at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2022, which recognises inspiring entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries.

EY’s Mike Timmins said: “Entrepreneur Of The Year UK celebrates ‘unstoppable entrepreneurs’ who are making a positive impact on the economy through their remarkable resilience and innovative spirit.”

Scotland’s finalists are:

  • Dave Acton and James Gregg, CEO and COO, Motive Offshore Group – Banff
  • Ray Milne and Lewis Sim, Operations Director and Managing Director, Legasea – Westhill
  • Nick Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Zumo – Edinburgh
  • Peter Badger, CEO, Clevermed – Edinburgh 
  • Ali Stewart and Assean Sheikh, CEO and Co-Founder, Flavourly – Edinburgh 
  • Neil MacDonald, Managing Director, Forecast Data Services – Edinburgh
  • Amy Williams, CEO, Good-Loop – Edinburgh
  • Myles Stephenson, Founder & CEO. Modulr Holdings – Edinburgh
  • Volodymyr Levykin, CEO, Skyrora – Edinburgh
  • Graeme Carling and Leanne Carling, CEO and Mergers & Acquisitions Director, United Capital Investments – Edinburgh
  • Grant Fraser, CEO, Digitonic – Glasgow
  • Colin Kennedy, CEO, ICS Learn – Glasgow
  • Neil Nicolson, CEO, Systal Technology Solutions – Glasgow
  • Laura Davidson and Craig Davidson, Director and Director, Tag Digital – Glasgow
  • Jo-Anne Halliday, CEO, Talking Medicines – Glasgow
  • John Devlin, CEO & Co-Founder, Ascensos – Motherwell
  • Mark Scott and Tony Ottley, CEO & Founder and COO, Bella & Duke – Blairgowrie
  • Chris Walker, Managing Director & Founder, Muirhall Energy – Carnwath
  • Craig MacCallum, CEO, Developing IT – Stirling
  • Michael Rolland, Managing Director, The Paint Shed – Stirling
  • Brigitte Read, CEO, Snag Group – Livingston
