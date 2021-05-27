Young talent honoured for work in renewables

Ideas rewarded

By a Daily Business reporter |

Among the winners: Fraser Stewart

Eight individuals have been honoured at an award scheme celebrating their contribution to the renewables sector.

The winners of the Young Professionals Green Energy Awards were selected by a panel of eight judges from more than 100 nominees.

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, the industry body which organises the awards, said: “This year’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards once again showcase the incredible talent pool we have here in Scotland.

“It is truly inspiring to see the drive and dedication of those who are just starting their careers in renewable energy.

“COP26 coming to Glasgow in November will see the world come together to map out what we need to do next to fight climate change and it’s reassuring to know that the innovation and skills of the people taking part tonight will play a key role in delivering those ambitions.

The winners:

Academic : Fraser Stewart, University of Strathclyde

: Fraser Stewart, University of Strathclyde Analyst : Jack Evans, TTI Marine Renewables

: Jack Evans, TTI Marine Renewables Culture Change : Eishar Bassan, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

: Eishar Bassan, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Engineer : Hannah Grainger, BAM Nuttall

: Hannah Grainger, BAM Nuttall Innovator : Anthony Kinsella, ScottishPower Renewables

: Anthony Kinsella, ScottishPower Renewables Personal Improvement : Ethan Lekalake, Renewable Parts

: Ethan Lekalake, Renewable Parts Professional Service : Olivia Smith, Burness Paull

: Olivia Smith, Burness Paull Project Development: Hannah Collings, Xodus Group

The winners go on to compete for the Young and Inspiring Award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards, which will be held later this year.