Health and welbeing

Wellness centre plan for former colliery site

| May 24, 2021

Wellness in the woods

Social enterprise company, National Pride, has announced plans for an eco-therapy wellness park at the site of the former Barony colliery, near Aunchinleck in East Ayrshire.

The proposed development on a 109-acre site is the second planned on land formerly owned by open cast mining company Hargreaves Land.

The Barony Eco-Therapy Wellness Centre will provide health and mental relaxation facilities, with spa, exercise, craft activities and amenities, as well as accommodation in lodges and geodesic domes. The project also aims to act as a destination showcasing healthy dining experiences.

A proportion of the profits will be reinvested back into community wellbeing projects and support NHS student training.

National Pride recently purchased the St Ninians and Loch Fitty site in Fife, which aims to deliver a major new tourism and leisure destination.

