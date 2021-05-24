Voyager adds to board ahead of Aquis admission

Health

Jill Overland and Nikki Cooper

Voyager, the health and wellness company established to supply Cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products, has appointed Jill Overland and Nikki Cooper as non-executive directors and Mark Underwood as head of sales.

The appointments come ahead of the Perth-based firm’s admission to the Aquis Growth Market in June.

Ms Overland has more than 25 years experience working in senior finance roles and is currently responsible for finance and corporate services at Cuadrilla. Previously, she was head of finance for BHP Petroleum’s UK and Algeria business unit.

Ms Cooper is a qualified solicitor and chartered company secretary, whose career to date has spanned multiple roles, including as a general counsel at Ora Capital Partners, and in corporate finance at N+1 Brewin.

She established her own health supplement brand, Inner Me Limited, following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in 2009.

The brand successfully gained entry into major retailers, including Boots, Holland and Barrett, Selfridges, Ocado, and on the free-to-air television shopping channel QVC.

Mr Underwood spent most of his career implementing sales strategies for several blue-chip companies and was most recently UK sales director in a company in the health and wellbeing industry, specialising in the CBD market.

His remit included implementing key sales strategies and distribution partnerships with businesses such as Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy, AAH, Selfridges and several major health food wholesalers, as well as managing the UK export side of the business.

In February, Voyager raised £874,000 through an oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, and in April 2021 raised a further £741,000 through a private fundraise, including a commitment of £100,000 from Greencare Capital, the Aquis-listed investment company focused on medicinal cannabis and related areas.