Van der Kuyl and Palmer join Baillie Gifford trust

Asset management

Chris van der Kuyl: games developer (pic: Terry Murden)

Games entrepreneur and serial investor Chris van der Kuyl and the strategy and marketing professional Rachael Palmer have been appointed non-executive directors of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust with effect from 1 June.

Mr van der Kuyl works across the technology, media, gaming and entertainment sectors. He is the co-founder and chairman of 4J Studios, best known for developing Minecraft for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo games consoles, and co-founder of Chroma Ventures, the investment arm of 4J Studios.

He is also chairman of Puny Astronaut, TVSquared, Broker Insights, Stormcloud Games and Parsley Box, and sits on the boards of Blippar, Ace Aquatec, and ADV Holdings.

Ms Palmer is an experienced strategy, marketing and business development professional with extensive experience working within the technology sector. Currently, she leads Google’s VC and Startup Partnerships for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Before Google, Ms Palmer consulted to numerous startups and led marketing and business development efforts for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year programme. Rachael has also held positions at American Express and Microsoft.

The appointments will need ratification by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in September.