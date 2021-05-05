Touch-free tech makeover for riverside offices

New Grade A space

200 Broomielaw will provide grade A space

One of Glasgow’s prime waterfront office buildings is undergoing an extensive makeover to introduce touch-free technology in an upgrade to top level accommodation.

200 Broomielaw will deliver 79,300 sq ft of Grade A office space over nine levels, with large and flexible floorplates ranging from 8,665 sq ft – 9,041 sq ft. In addition, the seventh floor features a private terrace.

The multimillion-pound project by owner AM alpha will provide the highest hygiene standards.

There will also be a full wellness suite with yoga studio, gym-style changing rooms and click and collect lockers.

Martin Lemke from AM alpha, which purchased the building in July 2019, said: “The building should offer the maximum level of comfort in daily work and create an environment in which employees feel comfortable and safe.”

Muller International has been appointed as property manager for 200 Broomielaw.

The project team includes building contractor Clark Contracts, architect Michael Laird Architects and project manager Reith Lambert. JLL has been appointed as letting agent alongside Reith Lambert.