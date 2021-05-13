Three new directors at Homes For Scotland

Property

Beth McNeil, Fraser Conn and Fionna Kell

Homes for Scotland (HFS) has added three directors to its board.

Regional managing director for Keepmoat Homes Beth McNeil and managing director for Bellway Homes West Scotland Fraser Conn join HFS director of policy Fionna Kell. They were appointed at the AGM.

Vice chairman John Low, chief executive of Robertson Residential Group, was re-appointed for a further year.

Chief executive Nicola Barclay said: “It is great to welcome Beth, Fraser and Fionna on to the Board.

“As well as bringing a fresh perspective, their particular areas of specialism and industry backgrounds further enhance the knowledge and expertise around the table.

“This will be crucial in the year ahead given the development of National Planning Framework 4, emerging policy from the Housing to 2040 vision and the transition to net zero.”