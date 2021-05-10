Tech veteran Hoggarth to chair Stellar Omada

Fintech

Scottish fintech startup Stellar Omada has appointed Royston Hoggarth as its first chairman.

Mr Hoggarth, pictured, heads the board of a number of UK tech companies including Innovation Group, Xchanging Information Services and Cirrus Response. He is also the chairman of England Hockey.

He spent his formative years with IBM, before moving into executive and board roles with IBM, Logica, Cable & Wireless, IPSL, BT, and Hays. More recently he has chaired several private equity-backed businesses, including Northgate Public Services and Arkessa.

Colin Frame, managing director and founder of Stellar Omada, said: “Stellar Omada is one of the fastest-growing fintech businesses in the UK, and we’re excited to bring Royston on board to help guide us through our next phase of growth.

“Royston brings invaluable experience from the technology and financial sectors, and an incredible network of contacts, both in the UK and internationally, which will enable us to grow the business even more rapidly.”

Mr Hoggarth said: “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Colin and the Stellar Omada team over the last few years, including during my time with Intelligent Processing Solutions Limited and have been greatly impressed with company’s pragmatism and operational focus in delivering results for clients.

“Stellar Omada is one of the most exciting fintechs on the UK scene, and I look forward to supporting the company’s trajectory in the months and years ahead.”

Founded at the end of 2018, the company has reported revenue of £10.1 million for the year to 31 December 2020 and pre-tax profits of £1.4m.