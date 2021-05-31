Main Menu

New funding

TAC Healthcare raises £2m for expansion

| May 31, 2021

Ken Park: increased demand

TAC Healthcare Group has announced a £2 million investment to equip and refurbish its occupational health centre and expand its team ahead of an expected increase in demand as the country emerges from lockdown.  

More than £500,000 has already been spent on the Dyce-based facility to provide a hub for integrated healthcare services. The additional funding, sourced internally, will pay for further diagnostics and imaging, including an MRI scanner.

Core staffing has increased from 27 to 71 over the past year and the centre employs in excess of 250 bank staff.

Like all aspects of healthcare, occupational health services were impacted across the board by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, through remote medicals, the service was able to continue in a limited capacity throughout 2020.

Ken Park, clinical director, said: “With the relaxing of government restrictions, we are predicting an increased demand for our occupational health services.

“Already, we are seeing an increase in face-to-face consultations and our additional capacity and capability will further support clients as they transition to the ‘new normal’ post-COVID.”

News, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Container

UK on course for stronger post-Covid recovery

Economic output is growing quickly, says the OECD The UK economy is poised to growRead More

Debt, money etc

Call to turn bounce back loans into employee equity

Small firms are trying to make the sums add up Struggling companies should be givenRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.