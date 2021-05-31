TAC Healthcare raises £2m for expansion

New funding

Ken Park: increased demand

TAC Healthcare Group has announced a £2 million investment to equip and refurbish its occupational health centre and expand its team ahead of an expected increase in demand as the country emerges from lockdown.

More than £500,000 has already been spent on the Dyce-based facility to provide a hub for integrated healthcare services. The additional funding, sourced internally, will pay for further diagnostics and imaging, including an MRI scanner.

Core staffing has increased from 27 to 71 over the past year and the centre employs in excess of 250 bank staff.

Like all aspects of healthcare, occupational health services were impacted across the board by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, through remote medicals, the service was able to continue in a limited capacity throughout 2020.

Ken Park, clinical director, said: “With the relaxing of government restrictions, we are predicting an increased demand for our occupational health services.

“Already, we are seeing an increase in face-to-face consultations and our additional capacity and capability will further support clients as they transition to the ‘new normal’ post-COVID.”