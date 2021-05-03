Swipii hires former ResDiary leader as director

Consumer tech

Cashback app Swipii has added to its leadership team as it looks to quadruple its business network in 2021. Former leader of ResDiary, Richard McCandless, pictured, joins as commercial director.

Mr McCandless previously scaled SaaS restaurant booking platform ResDiary worldwide across thousands of businesses in the hospitality sector.

He is now set to lead the Scottish startup’s commercial efforts and establish key partnerships.

Louis Schena, Swipii co-founder and CEO said: “Our mission to better connect consumers and local businesses together is inherently social and community based, the crowd will play a vital role in our growth this year and beyond.

“Last year was all about the product and the team, whilst we doubled down on the technology in anticipation of open markets.

“Today, we have the cutting edge product, the team, the crowd, the financing and booming reopening markets. It’s full-throttle ahead for Swipii this year, we have big plans, and with Richard joining us, these just got accelerated.”