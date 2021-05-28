‘Superboxes’ in Sodexo’s £1.7m Hampden upgrade

Stadium investment

Two superboxes will provide enhanced facilities

Hospitality company Sodexo is to invest £1.7 million upgrading facilities at Hampden Park after signing a 10-year contract as venue partner.

The deal covers catering, retail, hospitality, conferences, events, marketing and sales.

The 52,000-capacity home of Scottish football also stages concerts and events, and is one of the host venues for the rearranged Euro 2020 competition.

The new agreement will see Sodexo and the Scottish Football Association, who have worked together since 1999, form a commercial partnership, with Sodexo taking the lead on driving Hampden’s revenues as a venue, investing in facilities, branding, hospitality, and sales and marketing.

There will be new sales and marketing roles and Sodexo will become the exclusive sales agent for hospitality and premium seating including concerts. Hampden’s hospitality spaces will be rebranded and redesigned.

Eight of the existing hospitality boxes will be combined to create two ‘Superboxes’ with a terrace offering panoramic views over the pitch and a direct connection to some of the finest seats in the ground.

These superboxes will become private dining rooms on non-match days. Sodexo will also introduce a “Club Seat” package – a match-by-match premium seat, which can be pre-booked and licensed for alcohol sales.

The existing café, Nevis Suite, Lomond Suite and two of the Silver Lounges will also be upgraded as part of a new tiering strategy for all hospitality at the venue, with seven different price points depending upon the offer, facility and fixture.

Sodexo will invest in technology to upgrade the consumer experience, including new digital solutions to support conferencing and events, hospitality, ticketing and bookings, as well as digital EPOS and screens across retail counters.

David Trotter, divisional managing director at Sodexo UK & Ireland, said: “This fantastic project has considered four spaces where we believe we can create a collection of next-generation hospitality spaces which encourage guests to stay longer by working intuitively at different times of the day and stretch far beyond the match day.”

Nick Byrom, business development director at Sodexo Sports & Leisure UK, said: “This is a model we are applying right across our business as we rebuild out of Covid-19 and develop more strategic partnerships with our clients.”

Anton Fagan, head of stadium operations at the Scottish FA, said: “Since taking ownership of Hampden Park, the Scottish FA has made it one of our top priorities to improve the stadium facilities.

“The improvements that Sodexo has committed to making through this new partnership will not only benefit the match day experience but also transform the stadium into a top-class, year-round venue for events, which in turn will increase revenue that we can subsequently re-invest in the national game.”

Mr Fagan added: “The experience that Sodexo bring to this partnership and their commitment to reinvigorating the stadium will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of developing Hampden Park into a source of pride for the nation.”