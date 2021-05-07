Starmer suffers big blow as Tories win Hartlepool

By-election result

Sir Keir: failed first big electoral test

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a severe setback as the Tories scored a historic victory in the Hartlepool by-election.

Labour has held the seat since it was created in 1974 but the Conservatives secured a majority of almost 7,000 – overturning the previous margin of 3,500.

The result, along with a string of defeats for Labour candidates in local elections across England, will send shivers through Scottish Labour as votes are counted in the Holyrood election.

The SNP remains on course for a majority in the Scottish parliament which might impact on the financial markets.

“An outright majority would be seen as a mandate for the SNP to call a second independence referendum – prompting uncertainty and likely hitting the relative value of the pound,” said Russ Mould, director of investment platform AJ Bell.

In Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer defeated Labour contender Paul Williams.

Ms Mortimer, who won with 15,529 votes, against 8,589 cast for Mr Williams, said: “Labour have taken the people of Hartlepool for granted for too long… people have had enough.”

The Tories’ victory defied a month of bad headlines for Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the funding of decorations in Downing Street and claims of fixing the tax arrangements for businessman Sir James Dyson.

On the contrary, Mr Johnson is seen to have led one of the world’s most successful and rapid Covid vaccination programmes and a return to more normal living amid greater optimism about an economic recovery.

The Conservatives will hope the Hartlepool result is a sign of building on its 2019 election win in traditional Labour seats in the north of England.

Early results from the local elections in England show Labour have suffered a series of defeats in council wards across the country with huge swings to the Conservatives.

The Hartlepool verdict came ahead of first results expected around noon in the Scottish Parliament election.

Labour may have performed better in Scotland, with new leader Anas Sarwar having enjoyed a good campaign, but the Tory leader Douglas Ross is expected to lead the official opposition at Holyrood.

Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie is defending a wafer thin majority.

The Greens are expected to do well and could eat into the SNP vote, though that may not stop Nicola Sturgeon’s party securing a majority.