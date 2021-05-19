Standard Life in Pawprint tie-up to curb emissions

Emission control

Pawprint: monitoring output

Standard Life Aberdeen is extending its plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging its employees to monitor their carbon footprint while working from home.

The Edinburgh-based wealth management company said 95% of employees were working from home and this had become the largest source of emissions, accounting for 55% of its carbon footprint.

It has formed a partnership with locally-based tracker Pawprint, the developer of a carbon footprint measuring app, enabling staff to measure their emissions and take evasive action.

“Working from home or hybrid working is likely to be a lasting feature of working life, therefore we are developing a strategy,” said the company in an update on its plans to achieve net zero by 2050.

“We have partnered with Pawprint, an eco-tech company to help employees measure, monitor and reduce their carbon footprint via a set of tailored questions and challenges. We are a pioneer of the Pawprint for Business app which allows us to gather anonymous data to remove some of the assumptions in our current WFH emissions analysis.

“By informing people of their biggest carbon impacts the app then challenges them to make either large or small changes to address this.”

Pawprint was developed by a team led by entrepreneur Christian Arno which has also this week signed up international energy logistics provider Peterson.

Standard Life Aberdeen is shifting to other environmentally-based benefits for employees such as electric car leasing.

“Our approach to managing our operational emissions is to reduce as much as we can and then offset what remains,” it said.

“A dramatic change in the nature of our operational carbon footprint, which we have been monitoring since 2006, occurred during the pandemic as emissions from our offices and business travel reduced.

“Travel which made up 65% of our footprint in 2019 only represented 14% of emissions in 2020. By building on the technology we have become accustomed to, we can continue to reduce business travel from the pre-pandemic levels.”

Stephen Bird, chief executive, added: “ESG is not a hygiene factor and it is not a bolt on activity, we all have a responsibility to constantly analyse our own progress and ambition.

Stephen Bird: held to account

“We also know that commitments need to be more than words. We need to be held to account on both our plans and progress – through clear and specific targets, and transparent and credible reporting.

“As a business we are carbon neutral, through offsetting 110% of our operational carbon footprint and by accelerating our climate change commitments we hope to demonstrate our constructive contribution towards decarbonisation.”

“We are also not just looking at our own operational emissions we are also engaging with our supply chain and asking our key suppliers by spend to also adopt their own Net Zero plans by 2025.”