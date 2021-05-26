Main Menu

Prime Vision alliance

Stamp Free deal enhances product ‘recognition’

| May 26, 2021

Hugh Craigie Halkett: end-to-end solution

Digital postage firm Stamp Free has signed an alliance with software company Prime Vision which offers solutions in barcode reading, sorting decision systems, video coding and robotics.

Edinburgh-based Stamp Free is an early stage technology company which is developing a digital stamp product to send parcels, letters and returns without the need for a postage stamp or printed postage.

Prime Vision CEO Eddy Thans said: “With Prime Vision’s extensive global experience in integrating postal and parcel solutions using OCR and Artificial Intelligence, it was a natural step to enter into a partnership with Stamp Free on their digital stamp products.”

Stamp Free managing director Hugh Craigie Halkett said: “We have been working with Prime Vision to ensure that mail items sent via the Stamp Free app can be recognised by postal companies utilising their OCR technology.

“We are delighted to form a strategic alliance to create an effective end-to-end solution with postal companies.”

Deals & Enterprise, Enterprise, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Maven

Mattioli Woods in swoop for Maven Capital Partners

Maven has invested in SMEs Mattioli Woods, the specialist wealth and asset management business, hasRead More

Robin-Knox-and-Paul-Walton

Williams backs home security firm Boundary

Raising funds: Robin Knox and Paul Walton Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams has pumped £1.5 millionRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.