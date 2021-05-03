SSR expands with takeover of Letford Removals

£100,000 deal

By a Daily Business Reporter |

Growth: Neil Adam Sinclair

Sterling Sinclair Removals (SSR) has completed a takeover of rivals Letford Removals in a deal worth in excess of £100,000.

The acquisition sees Letford added to the SSR portfolio and underlines the Stirling-based firm’s emergence as one of Scotland’s fastest-growing removal companies.

It operates UK-wide for both residential and commercial contracts and under the agreement Letford’s livery will still be seen on the roads.

SSR founder and managing director Neil Adam Sinclair said: “Letford Removals has been a family-run company for over 30 years and being a family-run business ourselves, we were keen that the name didn’t disappear completely.

“We have worked hard to earn a very good reputation in the industry and this deal will help us go from strength to strength as we look to keep growing.”

The deal sees SSR extend its fleet of vehicles to 11 and is the second takeover Mr Sinclair, 28, has concluded since setting up five years ago, Larbert Carriers in Falkirk having been his first buy-out in August 2019.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, it has been a strong last six months for the company, with staffing levels having more than doubled to 16 with recruitment in areas including sales, senior management, logistics and accounts.

Turnover is also up significantly on this time last year and the former professional rugby player with London Irish and USA Perpignan and ex- Scotland U20 star is pleased with the growth to date.

“When I stopped playing professional rugby to set up the company, I wasn’t sure how quickly things would progress,” he said. “When I walked away from the game, it was supposed to be just for one year while I got my enthusiasm back but I never went back to it.

“Seeing the growth we have achieved in five years, it validates my decision to hang up the boots, although I’m still enjoying playing for Heriot’s in the Super 6s.”

Self-storage has also been in great demand in the past year, with SSR having increased its capacity in Stirling from 35 to 125 units, with the facility running at 100% occupancy.

Based in Stirling, SSR also operates out of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Livingston and North Berwick.