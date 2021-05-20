Smith takes up Tory challenge on economy

Shadow Cabinet

Douglas Ross has appointed Liz Smith to the finance and economy brief

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced a new Shadow Cabinet “ready to be a strong opposition and take the fight to the SNP from day one.”

Liz Smith has been handed the job of challenging Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes, while Oliver Mundell returns to the front bench as Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills.

Stephen Kerr, a former MP, is chief whip and Mr Ross’s “reserve” at First Minister’s Questions.

Other key appointments include Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser, who will shadow the deputy first minister John Swinney in his new Covid recovery role.

Donald Cameron, who was previously at health, has been moved opposite Angus Robertson, former SNP depute leader and one of the First Minister’s oldest allies, on the constitution, external affairs and culture.

The Scottish Tories were tipped to take a beating in May’s election but returned 31 MSPs – the same number as in 2016 – and gained 100,000 additional votes, the party’s best ever performance at Holyrood.

Mr Ross said: “Our new team of MSPs is determined to improve the lives of people all over the country by focusing 100% on Scotland’s recovery and tackling the health and economic crisis we face.

“Our Shadow Cabinet will work constructively with other parties to get things done but we are equally ready to be a strong opposition and take the fight to the SNP from day one.

“They will drive forward at least 15 bills over the course of this parliamentary term as we start on the road to building Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP.”

The Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet and junior ministers:

Leader – Douglas Ross

Covid Recovery – Murdo Fraser

Finance and Economy – Liz Smith

Junior shadow ministers:

Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth – Douglas Lumsden

Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work – Tess White

Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise – Jamie Halcro Johnston

Education and Skills – Oliver Mundell

Junior shadow ministers:

Children and Young People – Meghan Gallacher

Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training – Pam Gosal

Health and Social Care – Annie Wells

Junior shadow ministers:

Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport – Sandesh Gulhane

Mental Health and Social Care – Craig Hoy

Drugs Policy – Sue Webber

Justice – Jamie Greene

Junior shadow minister:

Community Safety – Russell Findlay

Net Zero, Energy and Transport – Liam Kerr

Junior shadow ministers:

Transport – Graham Simpson

Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform – Brian Whittle

Social Justice, Housing and Local Government – Miles Briggs

Junior shadow ministers:

Equalities and Older People – Alexander Stewart

Social Security and Local Government – Jeremy Balfour

Rural Affairs and Islands – Rachael Hamilton

Constitution, External Affairs and Culture – Donald Cameron

Junior shadow ministers:

Culture, Europe and International Development – Alexander Burnett

Chief Whip and FMQ reserve – Stephen Kerr

Deputy Chief Whip and shadow minister for veterans – Edward Mountain

Junior Whip – Tess White (who is also shadow minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work)