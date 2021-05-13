Skyscanner founder backs Maison Sport ski school

Gareth Williams: investor

Skyscanner founder Gareth Williams has joined the latest investment round for ski-ing instructor marketplace, Maison Sport.

It was founded by a trio of former members of the British Ski Team, including Edinburgh-based CEO Nick Robinson.

The company has raised £1.25 million from a collective of investors alongside a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign.

Over the past six months, the business has secured further funds from its existing advisory board members Kevin Byrne, founder of Checkatrade.com and serial entrepreneur Lorenz Bogaert.

The investment will allow Maison Sport to continue expanding globally and to build its portfolio of independent ski instructors.

Despite the pandemic, Maison Sport and its trio of founders have more than doubled the number of instructors represented on the platform. It now boasts the third largest selection of instructors in comparison to any ski school in the world.

The three founders include Mr Robinson’s brother Olly and Aaron Tipping and was born out of the trio’s passion for the industry.

The team have set their sights on expansion into four new markets in 2021 – Scotland, Norway, Sweden and Japan, and are already making plans for even further expansion into Asia and South America next year, following their successful funding round.

Other plans to grow the business as a result of the funding, include expanding the team from 15 to 20 by the end of the year, launching an Edinburgh office, continuing to enhance the technology and ease of bookings for both their instructor community and customers, as well as developing new and innovative brand partnerships.

Nick Robinson said; “We initially set out to raise £1.4million, but little did we know then, we were set for another UK lockdown, as well as further restrictions on travel rolled out across Europe.

“We’ve been blown away that we managed to come really close to the ambitious targets we set ourselves, but it’s taken a lot of hard work, dedication and resilience.”