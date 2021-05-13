Main Menu

Retraining opportunity

SkillSeeder app enables users to share knowledge

| May 13, 2021

Co-founders of the app that emerged from CivTech

An app that gives users the chance to learn or pass on their skills has been launched on the back of support for rural communities.

Co-founded by four entrepreneurs, Kerry Cowan, Simon Rigden, David Ritchie and James Ritchie,  SkillSeeder provides a solution for improving access to upskilling.  

It was created in response to the Scottish Government’s CivTech 5 programme to support learning in rural communities. Funding has been allocated from the Scottish Government.

Others with skills they’d like to pass on are being encouraged to register and earn extra income.

Kerry Cowan said, “We are calling for skill sharers across Scotland to register on SkillSeeder.  

“We are keen to ensure that as many skills as possible are listed – from cooking to fitness, music to horticulture, whether it be for work or for leisure, we are excited to offer people in Scotland as much chance as possible to learn something new or upskill their abilities.”

Careers & Management, Careers & training No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Pascal-Soriot

Investors oppose payout to AstraZeneca chief

Pay deal: Pascal Soriot A key investor group has shared concerns over drugs maker AstraZeneca’sRead More

Debbie-Byers-and-Tino-Nombro

Byers recruits Nombro as Speaker Buzz adviser

Debbie Byers and Tino Nombro Motivational talks agency Speaker Buzz has appointed a non-executive director and expandedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.