Sherry comes home as Balmoral’s head chef

| May 17, 2021

Back home: Mathew Sherry

The Balmoral has appointed Edinburgh-born Mathew Sherry as head chef of Number One – the hotel’s fine-dining Michelin-starred restaurant. 

Mr Sherry returns to his home city from a similar role at Michelin-starred Northcote in Lancashire, where he worked closely with executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen.

Prior to Northcote, he honed his skills under chef patron Dominic Jack, working for seven years at Castle Terrace in Edinburgh during the restaurant’s Michelin-starred reign.  

Number One opened in 1997 and was first awarded a Michelin star in 2003.

