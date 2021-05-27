Shawlands revamp; Glasgow offices; St Enoch update

Property round-up

Shawlands now and as proposed

One of Scotland’s tired 1960s shopping centres is to be redeveloped as a modern retail and housing development.

The proposal to regenerate the Shawlands Arcade in Glasgow’s southside aims to build on the popularity of this area of the city.

Ardcade owner Clydebuilt LP, a property investment and development fund co-owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate, has a track record in delivering regeneration projects.

Neal Jamieson, director of Ediston Real Estate, said: “The pandemic and growth of online shopping has increased the need for centres like Shawlands to reinvent themselves and grow their appeal by offering an exciting mix of shopping and leisure and keeping the high street experience alive.

“The new development will build on the success of the Shawlands Business Improvement District by adding to the eclectic mix of independent shops, bars and restaurants already offered by Shawlands and the new homes will bring more people to this lively community.”

Phase one of the redevelopment will provide new retail units and more than 300 homes. Additional retail units and homes will be added in following stages.

Improvements to the streetscape will include constructing the new retail units on the same level as Kilmarnock Rd and creating generous pavement areas offering the potential for active frontages enhancing Shawlands already well-established café culture.

Glasgow office market picks up

The Glasgow office market recorded 63,388 sq ft of take-up in Q1, a 49% increase from Q4 2020, with a further 170,000 sq ft of office space under offer.

Although take-up is down on the five year average by 67% the amount of office space currently under offer and the volume of requirements in the market, present strong prospects for the remainder of 2021, says Savills.

David Cobban, director in the office agency team and head of Savills Glasgow, says: “Glasgow’s take-up is undoubtedly still impacted by the restrictions put in place to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A number of deals have taken longer to complete but with 170,000 sq ft under offer and c.80,000 sq ft close to being under offer, we expect an even busier year ahead.”

Proposed St Enoch development

City centre plan submitted

Plans to transform a Glasgow city centre car park site into a “vibrant urban quarter” have now been submitted.

Vengada Estates has teamed up with architecture practice Stallan-Brand to propose the development on King Street car park adjoining the St Enoch shopping centre.

The plan, first unveiled last year, has the potential for apartments, shops and offices.

A statement says: “New streets and spaces will be informed by the distinct character of the wider Merchant City. A nuanced grid of tight streets with a strong sense of enclosure will become a natural extension of the network of streets and wynds that characterise the area.”

New village

Landowner Albert Bartlett Properties has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to invite bids from housebuilders to deliver Berryhill, a new village in Lanarkshire.

The 36.5 hectare site is above the A73 behind Stand and south of Greengairs Road.

Its key features include two areas of ancient woodland and an east/west track connecting it to Stand. These features have shaped the village, forming five discrete neighbourhoods totalling at least 523 houses within a generous green buffer.

The site lies two miles north east of Airdrie, adjacent to the A73. With good connections to the M80 and M8, Glasgow is only 11 miles away and Edinburgh lies 30 miles east.